JM De Guzman and Arci Muñoz start shooting new film

JM De Guzman and Arci Muñoz have started filming for an upcoming movie.

Film producer Neil Arce confirmed through an Instagram post on Thursday that both stars are now in Boracay

Island.

“Day 1 #LFS,” Arce captioned the photo showing De Guzman kneeling down before Muñoz and proposing.

This is De Guzman and Muñoz’s first movie together.

This is also the Kapamilya actor’s second movie after his comeback in the entertainment industry last year. His first comeback film is “Kung Paano Siya Nawala” which also starred Rhian Ramos and will be shown in Philippine cinemas on November 14.

De Guzman also shared clips and photos through his Instagram stories last Thursday, posting a photo from fellow actor Boy 2 Quizon taken from the set.

“#LFS Day,” said the post, tagging film director Eduardo Roy Jr. and N2 Productions.

Days ago, the director shared his photo with Muñoz and De Guzman on Instagram.

“A Romcom? Soon,” he said.

Another Instagram story shared by De

Guzman is a photo from actor Victor Silayan of him together with Muñoz and de Guzman.

“Magkaaway naman kami ni M,” Silayan said. Both actors worked together in ABS-CBN’s afternoon series, “Araw Gabi.”