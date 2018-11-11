SMART CAMERA SYSTEM: Pilot testing gets City Council’s nod

The pilot testing of an intelligent transportation system in Cebu City that will feature non-contact apprehension features of traffic violators will finally proceed.

This developed after the Cebu City Council approved a resolution authorizing Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña to sign into a Proof of Concept Agreement (POCA) with DYNA-Tech and LITEON for the evaluation of Smart City Solutions.

However, there were conditions for the Taiwanese firms conducting the pilot testing in the POCA.

This include the city government’s access to results of the experiment and that the second party referring to the two firms, would not use them other than purposes indicated in the document, which was proposed by Councilor Joy Pesquera during the City Council session.

The private firm would also have to use their own communication line and system, which is called the supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), once the pilot test would start.

The pilot area of the Smart City Solutions, which will use Smart Camera Systems, is the junction of General Maxilom and M.J. Cuenco Avenues. Two camera systems will be installed in the area once the POCA will be signed.