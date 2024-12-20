600 new police recruits take oath in Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A total of 600 new police recruits in Central Visayas took their oath of service and officially joined the ranks of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday, December 19.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Regional Training Center 7 in Brgy. Jugan, Consolacion town, northern Cebu.

In the presence of their family and friends, the newly appointed patrolmen and patrolwomen pledged to uphold their duties as members of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

The much-anticipated ceremony marked the official entry of 488 male and 112 female officers into the country’s law enforcement agency.

Police Brigadier General Constancio Chinayog Jr., Acting Director for Personnel and Records Management at the National Headquarters in Camp Crame, officiated the oath-taking of the new recruits.

Also in attendance were Police Brigadier General Roy Bardelosa Parena, Officer-in-Charge of PRO-7, and other officials.

Chinayog extended his congratulations to the recruits for passing the rigorous application process, where thousands applied, but only 600 were selected.

“Unang-una, I’d like to congratulate sila dahil sa lahat ng mga aplikante, sila ang mga napili. Ibig sabihin, talagang sila ang pinakaqualified at karapat-dapat mag-join ng ranks ng Philippine National Police,” he stated.

After enduring the grueling selection process, Chinayog urged the recruits to make the most of the opportunity given to them.

He reminded them that their chosen profession requires unwavering dedication to public service.

“Paalala lang na ang pinasukan nila ay public service. So ang buhay nila ngayon, from hereon, will be dedicated sa public service. Sumunod lagi sila sa utos ng pamahalaan natin. Huwag ma-involve sa anumang kalokohan. Kasi ang trabaho ng pulis ay to prevent crimes at kalokohan. They will be spending mga 30 years of their life dito sa Philippine National Police,” Chinayog emphasized.

PRO-7 spokesperson Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter also reminded the recruits to avoid any misconduct while they are still on probationary status.

Chinayog further advised the recruits’ families to practice patience and offer their unwavering support, as their loved ones embark on a challenging career path.

“Sa mahal nila sa buhay, I hope you will give your full support kasi mahirap ang trabaho ng pulis. Palaging malayo sa pamilya, so kailangan talaga ang support ng ating mga mahal sa buhay,” he said.

Following the oath-taking ceremony, the recruits will undergo six months of intensive training in the Public Safety Basic Recruitment Course at the training center.

Before beginning their training, they had an emotional moment to bid farewell to their families and friends who attended the event.

According to Chinayog, the recruits will focus solely on enhancing their skills and learning before being deployed to the field to ensure public safety.

“Wala silang ibang gagawin kundi ang mag-aral at magpalakas,” he concluded.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP