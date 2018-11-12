Missing SK chairman now found

After a three-day search, police has now found the missing Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) chairperson of Barangay Tigbao, Badian town, Cebu at past 9 p.m. on Sunday night (November 11).

Senior Insp. Elmond Jhon Mondaya of Badian police station confirmed this development.

Rey Nell Cantilla, the missing SK chairperson, was found at his friend’s house in Boljoon town, Cebu.

Mondaya said that they received information regarding the presence of Cantilla in Boljoon.

Cantilla, however, opted to proceed in Oslob, a neighboring town, where he will stay at his uncle’s house.