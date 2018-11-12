Follow Virgin Mary, priest tells Our Lady of the Rule devotees

Be meek and humble like Mary.

Fr. Bernard Corpuz issued this reminder to the hundreds of devotees who crammed the Our Lady of the Rule Church on Monday morning during the Mass that followed the fluvial procession of Lapu-Lapu City’s patroness which kicked-off this year’s

activities for the island’s fiesta celebration.

Corpuz said meekness and humility were the traits of Mary that devotees need to emulate so that they will remain united in their faith in the Lord.

“Kinahanglan kahibalo kita mangayo og pasaylo kay kini gikinahanglan alang sa pag-alagad sa Dios,” said Corpuz.

(We should all learn how to ask forgiveness because humility is needed to serve God).

Corpuz also reminded the devotees to be aware and participate in the various activities that the church has lined up to celebrate the 500th year of Christianity in the Philippines on 2021.

Fluvial procession

Yesterday’s kick-off activity started with the traditional fluvial procession of the Our Lady of the Rule starting at the Pacific Cebu Resort which offered its kilometer-long causeway decked with flowers for the activity complete with a fireworks show.

The Virgin’s image was carried by Topline Express 2 offered by Eugene Erik Lim and was joined by around a hundred sea vessels during the two-hour fluvial procession.

The best decorated motor banca will receive prizes.

This year’s Board of Judges was composed of Mr. Andrew Harrison, Ms. Avigail Maningo and Giovanni Ruiz of GMR Mactan Cebu Airport Corp.

A Philippine Air Force chopper made several flower drops during the fluvual procession, while the Philippine Navy secured the Hilutongan and Mactan channels and barred other vessels to give way to the fluvial parade.

The Marcelo Fernan and the first Mandaue-Mactan Bridge were also crowded with devotees who sang hymns and offered flowers.

Sinulog dancers, devotees and fireworks greeted the arrival of the image at Muelle Osmeña before it was brought to the Virgen dela Regla Church via a foot procession

City officials

Mayor Paz Radaza led the city officials in welcoming the image and carrying the Andas to the church.

Radaza said she has been doing this for ten years since she became mayor and hinted that this may not be her last as she will be running for an elective post next year.

“Kung naa ra gihapon ko sa public service, then padayon pa gihapon ko nga mopas-an sa mahal nga Birhen kay nindot akong feeling to be part of it,” said Radaza.

(If I will still be in public service, then I will continue to carry the beloved Virgin as I felt good to be part of it).

Mayor Radaza is in her last term as mayor. She will run for Congresswoman for the lone district of Lapu-Lapu City in the May 2019 midterm elections.

Peaceful and successful

Lapu-Lapu City Police Office Director, SSupt. Limuel Obon said there were no reported incidents during the seaborne procession and other activities.

“We assessed it as generally peaceful and successful event,” said Obon.

Around 200 police personnel were deployed yesterday to secure the send-off Mass at the Marigondon Parish and the route of the motorcade to Pacific Cebu

Resort in Barangay Suba Basbas.