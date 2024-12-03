Mayor Garcia wants Cebu City to be walkable, less reliant on cars

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia is banking on completing the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) system’s “Link to the Port” component to realize one of his directions of making Cebu City a more pedestrian-friendly metropolis.

He said pedestrianization is needed to reduce dependence on private vehicles and to address the challenges of urban mobility and congestion.

In a December 2 interview, Garcia shared his vision of a city designed for people, not cars. He said his focus is on improving safety, security, and infrastructure.

“My direction is towards a more walkable Cebu City—more walking, less cars,” he said.

He acknowledged that security concerns are an issue and assured that they are being addressed in collaboration with the Philippine National Police (PNP).

He also said that his administration has been exploring ways to prioritize pedestrians and mitigate the city’s growing reliance on private vehicles. He pointed to the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project, which includes a “Link to the Port” component to improve pedestrian access.

“Urban planners now don’t plan roads for cars; they plan roads for people to walk on. This approach not only improves mobility but also reduces traffic congestion,” he explained.

The CBRT initiative, partially funded by the World Bank and Agence Française de Développement (AFD), forms a crucial part of this vision. Beyond providing an efficient mass transit system, the project seeks to integrate pedestrian-friendly infrastructure to support sustainable urban growth.

Cebu City’s Link to the Port

The city’s push for pedestrianization in downtown Cebu, or the “Link to the Port” feature, was introduced in June 2024.

The project aims to expand walkways, reduce vehicle traffic, and protect cultural landmarks such as the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño and Magellan’s Cross from pollution and overcrowding.

City officials highlighted the potential economic and cultural benefits of pedestrianization in Cebu City, such as boosting local businesses and preserving heritage. However, logistical issues and public skepticism temper these ambitions.

One vocal opponent, Councilor James Cuenco, questioned the feasibility of pedestrianization. He cited Cebu’s tropical climate and extreme weather conditions, including intense heat and heavy rains that often lead to flooding.

Public opinion also remained mixed. While many support the initiative, they mentioned the need for better security and infrastructure. Safety concerns and the need for discipline and effective leadership were emphasized by the public.

Temporary solutions

Urban planner Nigel Paul Villarete said shaded sidewalks and tree-lined streets are essential for improving walkability in Cebu’s tropical climate.

He suggested that the city either plant more trees or invest in constructing shaded sidewalks, urging local officials to study the idea and allocate funding if possible.

He also cautioned against the excessive reliance on flyovers and elevated expressways, describing them as temporary solutions that worsen car dependency. Instead, he proposed a balanced approach integrating efficient mass transit systems, such as the CBRT, with walkability improvements.

Meanwhile, Garcia said the government can only do so much because Cebu City’s historical and structural limitations exist. He also mentioned that many sidewalks were designed decades ago and are no longer suitable for the demands of a modern, densely populated urban area.

“This is a city that has existed for how many years now. Some sidewalks were completed long ago, and they’re very limited. What we can do now is create more pedestrianized areas. We’re already thinking about this, and there will be plans for it,” he said.

