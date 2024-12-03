Gift of Christmas: Cebu Parklane International Hotel kicks off the Season of Giving with Belen Lighting Ceremony

Cebu Parklane International Hotel ushered in the Christmas season with its annual Belen Lighting Ceremony, this year themed “Gasa sa Pasko sa Banay” (Gift of Christmas for the Family).

The event emphasized the true meaning of Christmas—celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ and the joy of spending the holiday with loved ones.

A season of giving and love

The evening began with a heartfelt invocation song from the Sto. Niño de Cebu Youth Choir, followed by a powerful joint performance by the UP Cebu Students’ Theater Arts Guild for Education (UPSTAGE) and the Sto. Niño de Cebu Youth Chorale.

UPSTAGE delivered a unique rendition of A Christmas Carol, which resonated deeply with the audience, highlighting the themes of generosity and humanity. The performance culminated with the ceremonial lighting of the Belen, led by Basil Ting, President of Parklane Hotels and Resorts, and Eugenia Ting, the matriarch of the Ting Family, adding an extra touch of Christmas magic to the occasion.



The festive atmosphere continued with an inspiring performance by the Sto. Niño de Cebu Youth Chorale. Guests enjoyed delicious Cebuano delicacies from Parklane Hotel and refreshments from Uy Masuy, while Horace Dylan performed soulful renditions of classic Christmas songs. The music and camaraderie truly brought the Christmas spirit to life.

Celebrating the gift of family

This year’s theme focused on the significance of family, with the Belen serving as a symbol of togetherness, even in difficult times. Atty. Cenelyn M. Dalnay, COO of Parklane Hotels and Resorts, shared a heartfelt message: “During this season, may our hearts be filled with the joy of family and the warmth of togetherness.”

The highlight of the evening was the magnificent Belen, a striking symbol of faith and hope. Adorned with red, white, and wooden elements, the Belen embodied the spirit of Christmas with a distinctly Filipino touch. Jaymar Enriquez, the hotel’s longtime decorator, explained her design inspiration: “This year, we added ‘Gasa’ to the theme because Mary, Joseph, and the birth of Jesus were a gift to everyone.” The nativity scene, nestled inside a giant Christmas gift, emphasized the gift of family and the birth of Christ, filling the hotel with warmth, joy, and the true essence of the season.

The Belen lighting ceremony marked the official start of Cebu Parklane International Hotel’s holiday festivities, which were designed to foster family bonding and spread holiday cheer. Guests can expect a variety of special experiences from Cebu Parklane, from traditional Filipino Christmas delicacies to unique seasonal activities. Do not miss the joy of the holidays and celebrate it with your families at Cebu Parklane International Hotel.





