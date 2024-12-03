Sinulog Foundation targets to have 35 contingents for Sinulog 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI), represented by its executive director, Elmer “Jojo” Labella, is already finalizing the total number of contingents that will compete in the ritual showdown this January 2025 at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Labella said in a news forum on Tuesday that they had been inviting contingents as early as July this year to join the contest.

He has yet to disclose the total number of contingents as they are still accepting registrations until December 20.

But he mentioned that there will be contingents from Luzon such as from Tabaco City in Albay and Antipolo, Rizal, and from Mindanao like the cities of Zamboanga and Kidapawan.

Labella said that they also invited Sorsogon City in the Bicol region, but they are still finalizing the contingent after what happened in Bicol due to the Typhoon Pepito.

32 contingents

As of Tuesday, Dec. 3, there are already 32 contingents that registered and 38 contingents showed interest in joining.

However, they are targeting to have a total of 35 contingents for Sinulog 2025.

Labella said that they will be meeting with the local schools as they are planning to have a school-based Sinulog or those who will compete in the Sinulog sa Lalawigan.

He added that the Provincial government has signified the foundation that they are sending 10 contingents.

“We’re targeting to limit this (number) to 35 but ang nag signify is niabot na og 38 contingents. We are trying to have some deliberations on how we could evaluate, kay ang local government nato, the City Government, naa man sad ni sila’y guest contingents. And all other guest contingents, gi-discourage na,” Labella said.

Labella said that they are still in the process of inviting the prospective guests who will be joining in the celebration next year.

Sinulog routes

As for the routes, the contingents will be using the usual Sinulog routes when the contest is held in Cebu City like passing to Osmeña Boulevard and Imus Avenue.

But Labella assures that they will be using a carousel route to have smooth flow of traffic.

There will also be around 600 bleachers that will be put up along the parade route with a total capacity of approximately 11,000. The final areas where the bleachers will be designated will be finalized after their walkthrough over this weekend.

He said that the SFI has conducted convergence meetings every Tuesday along with the police here and various stakeholders in terms of the security and crowd control.

Meanwhile, he said that the foundation will go back to the traditional Sinulog 2025 theme which is “One Beat, One Dance, One Vision.” The Sinulog 2024 theme was Sinulog sa Sugbo Philippines.