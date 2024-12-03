Iloilo City to ring in New Year with musical fireworks display

cdn mobile

By: Perla Lena - Philippine News Agency | December 03,2024 - 10:57 AM

ILOILO CITY – Ilonggos can expect an exciting New Year countdown with a musical fireworks display at Drilon Bridge on Dec. 31, 2024.

The 12- to 15-minute show will be free for the public, with a view from the Freedom Grandstand.

The Dragon Fireworks, champions of the 2018 Montreal Fireworks Festival, will perform the show, offering a world-class spectacle.

The event is part of the city’s effort to support the national “Iwas Paputok” campaign.

“We’re bringing a different experience this year, similar to world-renowned celebrations in Sydney, Hong Kong, and New York,” said Leny Ledesma, Executive Assistant for Special Projects in an interview on Monday.

The event will begin at 9 p.m. with live music.

In addition, the city will hold its “Calle Real Night Market” from Dec. 13 to 16, featuring Christmas lights, a nativity story projection, and the unveiling of the Gastronomy Book at the City Hall.

The market will showcase over 100 vendors, local talents, and entertainment, including chorale competitions, folk dances, and performances by Teatro Sinag.

