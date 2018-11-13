CIS students to perform a horror comedy rock musical

On November 16 & 17, 2018, the students of Cebu International School will perform the famous musical, Little Shop of Horrors, a horror comedy rock musical, by composer Alan Menken and writer Howard Ashman, about a florist shop worker who raises a plant that feeds on blood and flesh. The musical is based on the comedy film with the same title.

This much-awaited school production will showcase the talents of our very own students, as actors, singers, dancers, and musicians.

All shows will be held at the CIS Dragon’s Dome. Tickets can be purchased at CIS during the show.