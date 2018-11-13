Edgar tells Tomas: Don’t cut allowance for police who are non-city residents

Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella is urging Mayor Tomas Osmeña to reconsider his decision to provide inventive allowances only to policemen who are city residents and voters.

labella said the release of financial assistance helps boost the morale of the enforcers.

He said that the city government should not be selective in granting incentive allowances to partner government agencies and departments.

Councilor Margot Osmeña, the chairperson of the council’s committee on budget and finance, clarified that the executive did not single out the police.

It also includes those who are assigned with PDEA, NBI, and the Maritime police.