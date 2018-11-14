San Nicolas drug bust: Man nabbed; P59K of suspected shabu seized

A 40-year-old Barangay San Nicolas, Cebu City resident’s move to sell illegal drugs instead of bets for the illegal numbers version of the Swertres has landed him in jail.

Abelio Tradio was arrested after he was caught with several sachets of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation on Tuesday (Nov. 13) at Sitio Alaska, said Chief Insp. Randy Caballes, Mambaling Police Precinct commander, in a phone interview on Tuesday.

Caballes said that the suspected shabu confiscated during Tuesday’s operation had an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P59,392.

He also said that Tradio’s name and alleged illegal activities were reported several times in social media, particularly in the “Itug-an ni CD” FB page.

He said it took them quite a while to arrest Tradio because they could not find the right timing to arrest him when he had with him the alleged illegal drugs in his possession.

Tradio, for his part, admitted to Cebu Daily News in a separate interview that he was allegedly involved in the selling of illegal drugs.

Tradio cited his being only a high school graduate as the reason for his turning to illegal activities to earn money for his family.

He said that he could not proceed to college because his family could not afford it.

Tradio was detained at the Mambaling Police Precinct’s detention cell pending the filing of charges.