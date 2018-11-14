Azkals downs Singapore for first win in AFF Suzuki Cup

The Philipine Azkals won their first match in Group B in the ongoing group stage of the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup via a 1-0 edging of the Singapore Lions at the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod, Negros Occidental on Tuesday night.

The win put Azkals in the third spot with 3 points behind current leader Thailand and second ranked Indonesia. At fourth is Singapore and fifth is Timor Leste.

The Azkals will next face Timor Leste on Sept. 17 in Kuala Lumpur before returning to Panaad on Nov. 21 versus Thailand.

It was the first match of the Azkals under former England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson.

Patrick Reichelt, a Filipino-British whose mother’s family hails from Argao, Cebu, scored the winning goal in the 78th minute.