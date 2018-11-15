Police tells Cadungog to ‘come out’

Waterfront Police Station Chief, Senior Inspector Joemar Pomarejos is asking the family of Tejero Councilor Jessielou Cadungog to come out and cooperate in the ongoing police investigation on the arson attempt at their residence, Wednesday dawn.

Pomarejos said that Cadungog’s family has not talked to the police more than 24-hours since the incident.

City Fire Marshall Noel Abapon said in an earlier interview that they will lead the arson investigation.

Pomarejos said that they are also conducting a parallel investigation.