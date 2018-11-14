Owner offers reward for arrest of suspects who broke into store

Three armed men robbed a store in Minglanilla town, Cebu on Wednesday dawn, (Nov.14).

The owner of the store, who requested anonymity, is offering a monetary reward to anyone who could provide the identity of the suspects.

In the CCTV footage posted by the store owner on Facebook, it showed a man wearing a hat, t-shirt and shorts entering the store.

The suspect began searching for the vault and forcibly opened it using a crowbar and hammer. Two other men served as a lookout outside who stayed outside the store.

The suspects carted away cash amounting to P50,000, the store owner told Cebu Daily News in an interview.

“KAWATAN. . nanglungkab 3 kabook naay dala mga armas. Naay dala mga equipments panglungkab bara, martilyo ect. look out ang duha ani sa gawas. perteng kamang kamang nya pangita sa vault gi guba nya DVR tuo syag maka ikyas sya sa evidence. CASH REWARD PER HEAD,” she captioned the video.

“Palihug ug share ug katag kinsa man tong naka-ila palihug ko report namo or sa police. Naay reward ang maka tug-an ug asa nani karun ga-tago2x wapa ni na dakpan. AWARENESS SA UBAN MA BIKTIMA MO ANI NILA,” she added.