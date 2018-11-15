Gov’t employees receives financial bonus

Over 5,00 employees of the Cebu City Government have more reason to celebrate the holidays.

This, after the Cebu City Treasurer’s Officer started distributing their 13th-month bonus today, Thursday (November 15).

Veronica Morelos, acting City Treasurer said regular and casual workers who have rendered at least four months in services are qualified to receive the financial incentive.

“They’re also entitled to the P5,000 cash gift since it is provided by the law,” said Morelos.