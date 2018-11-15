DWUP wants five-meter setback implemented at Lorega fire site

The Department of Welfare and Urban Poor (DWUP) wants a five-meter setback implemented at the fire site in Barangay Lorega San Miguel.

But Genevieve Alcoseba, DWUP head, said that they are yet to determine if the area also needs to be reblocked.

The Wednesday afternoon fire killed a paralytic and burned 18 homes.

The third alarm fire has left 52 families consisting of 195 individuals homeless.