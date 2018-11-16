UC’s Inomedo bags two golds in athletics in 2018 Cebu City Olympics

Josie Inomedo of the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters won two gold medals via the secondary girls 400-meter hurdles and 200-m run in the ongoing 2018 Cebu City Olympics at the Cebu City Sports Center.

The 17-year-old Inomedo of Barangay Basak San Nicolas in Cebu City, crossed the finish line in the girls secondary 400-m hurdles at one minute and 8.75 seconds (0:1:08.75) beating University of San Carlos-Basic Education (USC-BED) runners in Sheina Kate Response (1:11.01) and Louraine Yvonne Garcia (1:14.38), who settled for second and third, respectively.

In the secondary girls 200-m run, Inomedo clinched gold after clocking 0:27:37 besting her teammate, Llera Pino (0:28:04), and USC-BED’s Gleizel Faith Pelayre (28:09).

UC now has six gold medals in the athletics event secondary division.