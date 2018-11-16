Woman, girl recount narrow escape from lightning strike

A woman and a female teenager were nearly struck by lightning during a thunderstorm on the late afternoon of Thursday (Nov. 15) in Argao town in southern Cebu about 68 km from Cebu City.

Janilyn Dunes, 35, of Barangay Poblacion, Dalaguete, and Noven Monares, 15, of Barangay Lapay of Argao town in southern Cebu, experienced dizziness and vomited after they were nearly zapped by lightning at past 6 p.m. as they were about to seek shelter from the rain at a waiting shed along the highway, said Chief Insp. Jose Rovic Villarin, Argao Police Station chief, during an interview on Friday.

Villarin said that the woman and teenager were on a motorcycle and when it rained they decided to take shelter in a waiting shed along the highway.

It was then that lightning struck near them.

The women claimed that they ran to the farther part of the waiting shed away from where the lightning struck and then they heard a loud explosion (the thunder).

Monares told police that her cellphone which she dropped when she ran to seek shelter on one part of the waiting shed could have saved them.

She theorized that the cellphone could have attracted the lightning and that was where the lightning struck.

They told police that they felt dizzy and vomited after the explosion.

Villarin said they were already up and well when medical responders arrived to look at them.