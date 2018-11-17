Police look at personal grudge, not robbery, behind a woman’s slay in Cebu City

Authorities are now looking at personal grudge as the motive behind this morning’s killing of a 25-year-old woman in Barangay Bacayan, Cebu City.

Senior Inspector Alvin Llamedo,Talamban Police Precinct commander, told Cebu Daily News that the shooting of Cristina Jayson, a resident of Joseville Subdivision in Barangay Bacayan, could not have been robbery since her cellphone and bag were not taken.

“Naa mi laing gi lantaw karon nga laing angle ug dili robbery. For the meantime personal grudge pa ang amo gi subay,” said Llamedo.

(We are looking at another angle and its not robbery. For the meantime its personal grudge.)

He said that after reviewing the content of the victim’s cellphone, they have come up with two persons of interest in mind, one of whom has been invited to the police station for an interview.