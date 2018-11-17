Alleged Kuratong members nabbed in Liloan
Two alleged members of the Kuratong Baleleng were arrested by the Regional Special Operation Group (RSOG) in Liloan town on Saturday.
The two suspects had a pending arrest warrant for murder in Ozamiz where they were accused of killing a councilor.
The suspects were reportedly been hiding in Cebu for months now.
Suspects are now detained at the Police Regional Office precinct.
