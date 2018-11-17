UV vies for 2nd Cesafi football men’s title

The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Booters are staying positive despite a number of issues hounding the team as they gun for the title of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) men’s football against the defending champions University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors this 2 p.m. at the Cebu City Sports Center.

UV head coach Alex Ballesteros had planned for the team to train for at least two hours starting last Tuesday at the Sports Center in preparation for the finals but they were not able to do it.

“We planned to start at 5 a.m. and end at 7 a.m., but we were not able to do it because the Cebu City Olympics started last Wednesday and the athletics events, which also use the field, starts at 6:30 a.m., so we were only able to practice for at least an hour every day,” said Ballesteros.

According to Ballesteros, adding to the team’s woes is that most of them have not enrolled for the second semester yet as they have dues payable to the school.

“Right now, the players really have low morale because of their problem with their academics,” added Ballesteros.

Another problem that Ballesteros has is that his central defender is doubtful to start in the first 11 as he injured his foot.

Despite all these problems, Ballesteros said his boys are excited to go for a title.

“We are ready,” said the former national team member, who added that although USC is the defending champion, he believes that this year, his team is at par with them.

USC will also be missing four of its players who have accumulated two yellow cards.