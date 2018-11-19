Central Visayas cops prepare for TD Samuel

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) is now on heightened alert in anticipation of the ill effects of Tropical Depression Samuel that is expected to make a landfall in Cebu on Wednesday morning.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, PRO-7 the director, said that all provincial and city directors in the region were already directed to monitor weather developments within their areas of responsibility.

“We had directed them to be alert and stay on their stations in case of emergencies ,” said Sinas in a text message to Cebu Daily News.