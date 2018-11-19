Suspect’s drug supply claims probed

JAIL AS SOURCE OF DRUGS ALLEGATIONS

The Bureau of Jail Management in Central Visayas will look into the allegations of an arrested drug suspect, who claimed that he got his supply of drugs from the Cebu City Jail.

Chief Supt. Arnold Buenacosa, BJMP-7 chief, said that they would look into allegations of drug suspect Richard Fernandez, who was arrested last Saturday evening (Nov. 18) in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Buhisan.

Fernandez was caught with at least 20 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P247,000.

Fernandez, who was the target of the operation of the Punta Princesa Precinct’s Drug Enforcement Unit, told police during interrogation that he allegedly got his supply of illegal drugs from someone inside the city jail.

Fernandez claimed that the negotiation would be done by throwing a piece of paper tied to a stone with their orders to a part of the jail.

He allegedly said that his contact inside, whom he had not met personally would throw the stone with the paper with his reply and then the money would be thrown inside and the illegal drugs would be thrown back at them.

Buenacosa said that they would look into the allegations and would conduct an investigation inside the jail and would locate the source of the illegal drugs if the drug suspect’s allegations would be verified.