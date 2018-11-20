More passengers in Cebu stranded due to TD Samuel
The number of passengers stranded in Cebu ports has increased to 1,202 this morning (November 20) from 960 last night.
The Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) also recorded 111 roll-on-roll-off cargoes and 62 more sea vessels which were unable to sail due to bad weather.
Tropical Depression Samuel has maintained its strength as it is expected to make a landfall in the Dinagat-Leyte-Samar region tonight.
As of press time, Storm Signal No. 1 is raised in Cebu.
According to the severe weather bulletin by the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) issued at 8 a.m. today, the eye of Samuel was spotted 350 kilometers east of Surigao City in Surigao del Norte.
