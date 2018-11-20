More passengers in Cebu stranded due to TD Samuel

By Morexette Marie Erram and Nestle L. Semilla | November 20,2018 - 09:55 AM

The number of passengers stranded in Cebu ports has increased to 1,202 this morning (November 20) from 960 last night.

The Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) also recorded 111 roll-on-roll-off cargoes and 62 more sea vessels which were unable to sail due to bad weather.

Tropical Depression Samuel has maintained its strength as it is expected to make a landfall in the Dinagat-Leyte-Samar region tonight.

As of press time, Storm Signal No. 1 is raised in Cebu.

According to the severe weather bulletin by the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) issued at 8 a.m. today, the eye of Samuel was spotted 350 kilometers east of Surigao City in Surigao del Norte.