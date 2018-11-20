P1M drugs seized from cousins in Barangay Ermita

Two cousins were arrested with around P1 million worth of illegal drugs in a drug buy-bust operation in Sitio Bato, Barangay Ermita, Cebu City on Monday evening, November 19.

The suspects were identified as Christopher Bolo, 24, and Michael Beldad, 18, who are both residents of the said area.

Chief Insp. John Kareen Escober of Carbon Police Station said that they confiscated around 86 grams of shabu from the two suspected drug pushers with an estimated value of P1,024,240.

Charges will be filed against the cousins.