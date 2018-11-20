More than 6,200 policemen deployed for Xi Jinping’s visit

More than 6,200 policemen have been deployed to secure the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping, National Capital Region Police Office chief Police Director Guillermo Eleazar said.

Xi arrived in the country Tuesday morning for a two-day state visit.

“More than 6,200 police officers will be strategically deployed on November 20 to 21, majorly composed of metro cops and at least 200 personnel from Calabarzon,” Eleazar said in a statement Tuesday.

The NCRPO chief said the police force was “solid, ready, and equipped to serve and protect in all eventualities” during the visit of the Chinese leader.

Eleazar said the NCRPO had been on full alert since Monday. A full alert status requires all police to report for duty and all leaves are canceled.

He said the police had not received any threats on Xi’s visit.