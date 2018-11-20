1,538 passengers stranded in Cebu and Bohol ports due to TD Samuel

A total of 1,538 passengers are left stranded in the ports of Cebu and Bohol as of this morning (November 20) amid foul weather spawned by Tropical Depression “Samuel,” according to Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7).

A total of 117 rolling cargo vessels, 71 other seacrafts, and 18 motor bancas were also not allowed to set sail from the Cebu and Bohol ports due to rough sea conditions, according to PCG-7.

In a weather bulletin released at 8 a.m. today, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has hoisted Storm Signal No. 1 over 28 areas, including Cebu and Bohol.

The Pagasa bulletin said that as of 7 a.m. today, the center of TD “Samuel” was estimated at 350 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte . It was moving west northwest at 20 kilometers per hour (kph), packing a maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 65 kph.

Pagasa is set to release another weather bulletin at 11 a.m. today.

The weather bureau has advised residents living in low-lying areas and those living near rivers to take precautionary measures.