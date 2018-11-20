Ayers is now open in JCentre mall

Known to be the capital and hub of the best-tasting lechon in the country, Cebu continues to prove its trademark by its fast growing lechon industry.

Recently, one of the most successful lechon suppliers in Cebu , Ayers Lechon opened another branch in JCentre Mall, Mandaue City, which marks their 11th branch in the province.

For ten years of operations, Ayers Lechon has continued to deliver quality products that are remarkably affordable amid the aggressive competition.

Following their success, Ayers Lechon has opened restaurant outlets wherein diners in all walks of life can enjoy their best-tasting cripsy native lechon with their budget meals: Super Meals and Tipid Meals.

Aside from their famous lechon, Ayers also offers Filipino favorites such as Dinuguan, Boneless Bangus, Palabok, Chicken Barbeque and Pork Barbeque and other varieties of food such as the Korean Kimchi.

According to Ariel Paculto, CEO of Ayers Lechon, two more branches are expected to open before the year ends. “After saturating Cebu, we plan to expand nationwide,” he added.

For the time being, Ayers continues to expand their foothold by delivering their products in other parts of the country.

In addition to Ayers’ purchasing platforms is Ayers’ recently launched mobile app wherein one can conveniently order their products with the comfort of one’s mobile phone.

For inquiries and reservations, visit their website at http://www.ayerlechon.com/ or you may contact the through telephone numbers: (032) 268-0327 / (032) 231-7615 and phone numbers: 0927-440-6891(Globe) / 0949-503-2206(Smart). [Ellah Quieta]