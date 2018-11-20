Tickets on sale this November for the ultimate celebration of Mickey Mouse in Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Super Celebration

Grab your mouse ears and get ready for a worldwide party as Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Super Celebration skates in to Manila.

Produced by Feld Entertainment Inc., this production commemorates 90 years of Mickey Mouse and honors Walt Disney’s legacy by bringing acclaimed stories to life on the ice.

Tickets are now on sale for shows in Manila, to be held at the Mall of Asia Arena from December 25, 2018 to January 6, 2019.

Mickey Mouse is joined by Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy on a journey to discover his favorite memory of all time. .

Using Mickey’s “Mouse Pad”, show hosts encourage fans to be part of the action and help the gang venture though Disney stories, sharing memorable moments from treasured tales.

Along the way, families sail away with Moana as she displays courage to save her island on a high-seas adventure with the demigod, Maui.

Families will continue the voyage to the wintery world of Arendelle as royal sisters Anna and Elsa discover true love is the most powerful magic of all and experience the mysterious magic of Fantasia as a Sorcerer’s Apprentice makes brooms come to life.

“Live Your Story” alongside Disney Princesses as they use perseverance, determination and hard work to inspire Mickey and children around the world to share their favorite Disney memories.

Tickets for Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Super Celebration start at Php 190 only. All seats are reserved, and tickets are available at all SM Tickets outlets nationwide or through www.smtickets.com. For more details please call SM Tickets at (02) 470-2222. Stay current on the latest developments through social media:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DisneyOnIce ; www.facebook.com/MOAArena

Twitter: @DisneyOnIce; @MOAArena #DisneyOnIce #MickeysSuperCelebration

YouTube: www.youtube.com/DisneyOnIce

Instagram: @DisneyOnIce ; @MOAArena