Dreamscape nears elims round sweep

THE DREAMSCAPE Lions are just a win away from completing an unprecedented sweep of the elimination round after they defeated their closest rival, the Kyocera Frontiers, 68-63, in the Evo League division of the 2018 Tanduay Athletics E-Leagues for Basketball last Sunday at the City Sports Club-Cebu basketball court.

With star forward Ralph Belarmino hobbled with an injury, several players stepped up to help the Lions roar to their 13th win in a row.

Belarmino still managed to log in a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds along with five assists, but he got help from Jan Gabest who also had 12 markers.

Paolo Diputado, Joseph Arong, John Arriesgado and Dom Ortega also combined for 30 points to keep Dreamscape’s dream season going.

Kyocera fell to 10-2 (win-loss).

In other Evo League games, the Contact Solutions Flying Lemurs improved to 8-3 with a 71-66 win over CTC-BPO.

Jerard dela Cerna had 19 points and 12 boards as the Lemurs remained within striking distance of the league-leaders.

The SSI Warriors also beat the Cognizant Tech Solutions Gladiators, 78-63, to even up their record at 6-6.

Karl Rubica led three players in double-figures for SSI with 18 points and eight rebounds.

In the lone Elite Classic game, the Telstra Boomerangs finally halted their 13-game losing streak with a resounding 86-56 thumping of the QBE Generals.

Jasper Diaz piled on 35 points and 18 rebounds as Telstra improved to 1-13.