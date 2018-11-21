Employees of qualified gov’t agencies to get P25K bonus via CNA — Diokno

Employees of qualified government agencies will receive another cash incentive not exceeding P25,000 next month through the Collective Negotiation Agreement (CNA), Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno announced Wednesday.

The CNA incentive covers both management and rank-and-file employees of government offices with approved and successfully implemented CNAs.

“The annual CNA incentive is a one-time benefit, and shall be granted not earlier than Dec. 15, 2018,” Diokno said in a press briefing.

“This is in recognition of their efforts in accomplishing performance targets at lesser cost and in attaining more efficient and viable operations through cost-cutting measures and systems improvement,” he added.

Diokno noted that the CNA incentive amount is not fixed and would only depend on the amount of money saved from cost-cutting measures of the agency.

The CNA bonus is on top of the recently announced Christmas bonus and P5,000 cash gift for government employees nationwide.