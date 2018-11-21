Ford PH is back in Cebu for test drive roadshow and safe driving program

In its bid to reach out to its customers and create a community of safer drivers in Cebu, Ford Philippines is bringing its test drive roadshow and globally recognized safe driving program back in the Queen City of the South this week.

The Ford Island Conquest is in Cebu again to provide car enthusiasts an all-in-one custom arena where customers can check out a display if Ford’s best-selling vehicles and test them in one venue.

Ford Philippines is also bringing its United Nations-recognized safe driving program Driving Skills for Life (DSFL) to Cebu as part of its commitment to educate drivers on the benefits of smart, safe, and fuel-efficient driving as well as the necessary driving skills to help minimize road accidents, altercations, and traffic congestion.

“We’re very excited to be back in Cebu as we continue to boost our presence here with a series of events for our customers and drivers. Cebu remains a key focus area for us so we’re happy to bring our Ford Island Conquest this year after a successful run last year. We’re also pleased to hold our Driving Skills for Life (DSFL) program to build a bigger community of safe drivers and road safety advocates here in Cebu,” said EJ Francisco, AVP for Communications, Ford Philippines.

This is the second year that the Ford Island Conquest is in Cebu. It will take place at the open parking lot of SM Seaside City Cebu on November 23 to 25, 2018. Customers can check out and test drive the first-ever Ranger Raptor, the new Ranger, the new EcoSport, and the Ford Everest. Over P1.2 million worth of cash prizes will be given away to customers who will reserve a vehicle during the 3-day event.

Aside from test drive activities, the Ford Island Conquest also serves as a platform where owners and interested buyers can learn more about and avail of Ford’s after-sales and service offerings such as Premium Extended Warranty and Scheduled Service Plan (SSP), as well as various vehicle accessories. Existing Ford owners can also bring their vehicles at the 3-day event for a free multi-point checkup.

The DSFL, meanwhile, will be held at the Cebu Trade Hall, 3rd Level, SM City Cebu on November 22, 2018, Thursday, and will be attended by over 200 private and PUV drivers, traffic enforcers, road safety advocates, and student drivers.

The DSFL program is a combination of classroom training that includes modules on vehicle handling, driving in special conditions, anti-distracted driving, and fuel-efficient driving, as well as a hands-on driving simulation that allows participating drivers to apply their learnings from the classroom sessions. The DSFL program is offered to participating drivers for free.

In an effort to increase DSFL’s relevance to today’s driving environment, the program tightened its focus on training more public utility vehicle drivers (PUV) covering the likes of bus, jeepney, schools bus, and taxi drivers to be safer and more responsible drivers. /With a report from a press release