P600K shabu seized in Tipolo bust

A 32-YEAR-OLD ex-convict from Talisay City was again arrested with nearly P600,000 worth of suspected shabu inside a motel room in Mandaue City on Tuesday.

Wilfredo Tabalin of Barangay San Isidro, Talisay City, was caught with illegal drugs with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P590,000, during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Tipolo at past 11 p.m. on Tuesday, said Supt. Bernouli Abalos, chief of Mandaue City Police Office’s City Intelligence Branch and City Drug Enforcement Unit, in a phone interview on Wednesday.

The operation was set up after they received information from an arrested drug courier about the suspect’s alleged illegal drug activities.

Abalos said that an undercover agent contacted the suspect, whom police knew could dispose 50 grams of suspected shabu, and after negotiating, set up a meeting at the motel.

Abalos said that according to the Talisay City police, Tabalin had just been released this year from the Talisay City Jail after serving time for possession of illegal drugs.

Tabalin was detained at the MCPO detention cell pending the filing of charges.