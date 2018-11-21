Luigi to majority dads: Act like councilors

WITH his ally being replaced in a Mandaue City Council revamp, Mayor Gabriel Luis “Luigi” Quisumbing criticized the majority councilors’ move and challenged them to act as city councilors and not one who would allegedly hide the odor of the previous administration.

Quisumbing claimed in an interview on Monday that majority members of the council were allegedly trying to hide the alleged “unpleasant smell” of what the previous administration had allegedly done.

Quisumbing was referring to the majority members of the council who passed Resolution 181-2018 or the reconstituting of the composition of some standing regular committees of sanggunian during the special session last Nov. 15.

The mayor said that the move was against the house rules, and he believed that there was a misunderstanding of what the house rules meant to these city councilors when they passed the resolution.

Cebu Daily News tried to contact City Councilor Nenita Ceniza-Layese, a member of the City Council’s majority, but she could not be reached for comment.

Part of the reorganization included Councilor Raul Kevin Cabahug V, an ally of the mayor, being replaced as committee chairman of two standing committees.

Cabahug was the chairman of the committees on health and hospital services and youth and sports development.

Aside from being removed from his committee chairmanships, he was also replaced as a member of the committees of environmental protection, social service, and women and family; and as vice chairman of the committee on laws and ordinances.