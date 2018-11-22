Labangon peddler, buyer nabbed for drugs possession

Tips coming from previously arrested drug suspects led to the arrest of their supplier in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City, Tuesday dawn.

Nathaniel Abella, 31, was arrested inside his house together with a drug buyer identified as Kim Cabellon, 24.

Police confiscated P259,000 worth of shabu from Abella’s residence.

A third suspect, Arnel Adorable, 51, eluded arrest.

Senior Insp. Joemar Pomarejos, Waterfront Police Station commander, said that Abella is able to dispose 30 to 50 grams of shabu per week.

Pomarejos said that they placed Abella under surveillance for at least a week before they implemented the buy bust operation against him at around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

He said they were informed of Abella’s illegal drug business by street peddlers whom they arrested earlier and who would source their supply from the suspect.

Waterfront police sent a poseur buyer to Abella’s residence Thursday dawn.

Police arrested Abella and Cabellon, a construction worker, during the operation but Adorable managed to escape.

Both Cabellon and Adobrable, who are also Labangon residents, were at Abella’s residence during the police operation, to also buy shabu, Pomarejos said.

Abella and Cabellon are now detained while police prepare a complaint for the violation of the Dangerous Drugs Law of 2002 against them.