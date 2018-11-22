One lane of new Simala bridge closed for emergency repair

The concrete bridge in Sitio Dumlog, Barangay Simala, Sibonga town was just completed this year.

But even before this could be formally turned over to the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7), the structure was made to undergo “emergency repair” of cracks and a hole that developed on its surface.

Jonathan Tumulak, focal person of the Cebu provincial government’s Traffic Management Office, said on his Facebook post on Thursday morning that only the bridge’s northbound lane remains passable.

“One lane ang pwedi maagi-an ug magpuli-puli sa pag-agi ang paingun ug siyudad ug ang paingun sa South,” said Tumulak’s post.

“Si Engr Jun de la Cruz sa DPWH7 mi-awhag sa mga motorista sa pagpangita ug laing alternatibong dalan ug pagpasensya sa posibling kalangay sa byahe resulta sa repairs nga gihimo sa Q.M Construction,” he added.

The Dumlog bridge was damaged by typhoon Seniang which hit Cebu on December 2014.

Its reconstruction estimated to cost around P60 million started during the first quarter of 2017.