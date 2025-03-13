PNP prepared for people power calls vs Duterte’s arrest

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) is ready for any attempts to stage people power-like demonstrations in support of former President Rodrigo Duterte, spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo said Thursday.

This was after former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque urged supporters of the arrested former president to gather and protest the latter’s arrest.

“The PNP always maintains our proactive measures, and if there are those who express their thoughts on these events, that is their right; that is what we call their freedom of expression, but not all freedoms are absolute,” Fajardo said at a Palace briefing.

She added that the police are “watching and monitoring” this scenario and are prepared for whatever will happen.

Fajardo also clarified that the movements or exercises PNP is currently doing had nothing to do with Duterte’s arrest but were for the upcoming national and local polls.

“We are seeing some simulation exercises; that is just part of our ongoing preparation for the upcoming election,” she said.

At a Palace briefing on Wednesday, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro urged Duterte supporters to think and understand what really is going on with his case at the International Criminal Court instead of pushing for people power.

“The people today, our fellow countrymen, should think and understand what is happening. This case at the ICC was not fabricated by the government. This was done during the time of former President Duterte,” Castro said in Filipino.

She described the plan as an act that would seem to push for the downfall of the government.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP