Mandaue UN Ave. intersection: New traffic scheme set to be implemented

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The new traffic scheme at the intersection of U.N. Avenue and M.C. Briones Street, located in front of Pacific Mall in Mandaue City, is set to be implemented in April.

On Thursday, March 13, Assistant City Administrator Architect Florentino Nimor, Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue head Hyll Retuya , and the project’s supplier, Timothy Ong, conducted an inspection of the ongoing geometric improvements at the intersection.

The redesign aims to alleviate congestion in the area.

Key updates include the relocation of the pedestrian refuge island and traffic light to the side of the intersection. Road concreting will soon be followed by overlay asphalting and lane markings.

The project is now expected to be completed by the third week of April, after a delay from the original target of February due to heavy rainfall that hindered the contractor’s work.

To improve vehicle movement, the stop line will be shifted farther from the intersection to accommodate larger vehicles with a wider turning radius. The new traffic scheme will also introduce four southbound lanes: two heading toward Cebu City and two dedicated to left turns toward Lapu-Lapu City.

Additionally, the route for vehicles heading to Consolacion and the northern part of the city will be adjusted to utilize the bridge over Butuanon River, adjacent to M.C. Briones Street. Previously, this two-lane bridge was only used by vehicles traveling from Lapu-Lapu City.

In preparation for the changes, guide posts with signage will be placed ahead of the intersection, and concrete barricades will be installed to further guide motorists.

Another component of the project is the installation of adaptive traffic lights.

These smart lights, equipped with cameras positioned above the traffic signals, will monitor traffic conditions and adjust the signal timings in real-time based on vehicle presence and congestion.

The system will also classify and count vehicles, with the data sent to a central database to help the city conduct traffic counts. This system is expected to significantly improve traffic flow in the area.

