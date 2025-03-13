8th AEBC Corporate Cup opens with excitement and stronger camaraderie

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A brand-new season of intense basketball action is set to unfold as the 8th Corporate Cup of the Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) kicks off tomorrow, Friday, March 14, at the University of San Carlos (USC) downtown campus gymnasium.

A press conference was held on Thursday, March 13, bringing together AEBC officials, team captains, and corporate sponsors at a hotel in Barangay Kamputhaw.

AEBC official Josephril Partosa announced that 12 teams will compete for basketball supremacy in a tournament expected to run for three to four months.

“This is the second time we’ve had 12 competing teams. We also have new sponsors, and we’re incredibly grateful for their support, which allows us to continue fostering camaraderie through basketball among fellow architects, engineers, and industry suppliers,” said Partosa.

Looking back at its humble beginnings in 2016 with just six teams, AEBC takes pride in its growth, now boasting a competitive lineup exclusively composed of PRC-licensed architects and engineers from Cebu who share a passion for basketball.

“This tournament wouldn’t be possible without our generous sponsors, who have been supporting us since day one. It’s a tightly knit community where sponsors not only help sustain the event but also get the opportunity to promote their products and services to engineers and architects,” he added.

Outgoing AEBC president Alan Choachuy also highlighted the league’s unique identity, calling it the only “professional” amateur league in the country.

“It’s like our very own Olympics for licensed engineers and architects. That’s what makes our league one of a kind and inspiring to organize every year,” said Choachuy.

The tournament’s competing teams are PICE-2 Avantrac, PME A-Kinsman, IIEE B-Phelps Dodge, UAP-Buildrite, PICE 1-EGS, CompE-RBR, IIEE A-Johnro, PME B-Litecrete, PIIE-Island, PICE 5-Mortabond, PICE 3-Dwight Steel, and PICE 4-Capitol Engineering.

The tournament will follow a single round-robin format, with the top two teams earning a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals. The competition will then move into a knockout-style semifinal round.

In the spirit of fair play, the “Barangayan” system will be implemented in the first half to ensure balanced playing time for all players. Each team will also have two import players from their designated sponsors.

Defending champions PICE-2 Avantrac, who also claimed the Buildrite Cup title, will look to extend their dominance as they aim for back-to-back victories in this year’s Corporate Cup.

RELATED STORIES

Davies Paints drub Sparko in AEBC 7th Corporate Cup

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP