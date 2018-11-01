Pagasa lifts storm signal in Palawan, ‘Samuel’ moves away from PH

The storm signal in Palawan was lifted midday Thursday as Tropical Depression “Samuel” continued to move away from the country.

Weather specialist Benison Estareja said the tropical cyclone is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) by Thursday night.

“Samuel” slightly intensified as it moved westward over the West Philippine Sea. It was last spotted 240 kilometers west northwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

It was packing maximum sustained winds of up to 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 65 kph, moving westward at 30 kph.

Meanwhile, tropical storm Man-Yi which is projected to enter PAR has intensified into a severe tropical storm.

Estareja said it is not likely to make landfall for now.