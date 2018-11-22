City to have modern street pay parking system

Major streets in Cebu City will now be adopting a modernised on-street pay parking system.

City officials inked on Thursday an agreement with a private firm for the establishment of an intelligent parking management system on Colon, P. Del Rosario and Pelaez Streets and along Osmeña Boulevard.

Councilor Jerry Guardo, Deputy Mayor on Transportation, said that the system will be installed in the next two weeks.

The adoption of a new pay parking system is expected to help increase the city’s revenue.