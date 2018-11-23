CebuDoc is Most Outstanding Hospital 2018

Cebu Doctors University Hospital has been awarded as “2018 Most Outstanding Hospital – Level 3, Private” by the Philippine Hospital Association (PHA) last November 14 at the Fiesta Pavillon, Manila Hotel.

The hospital was recognized with the basis of excellence in the fields of service, training, research, and governance as an inspiration to over 2,000 member hospitals during the PHA 69th Annual National Convention.

“It is high time that the PHA gives recognition to its members who operate with excellence and aspire to be counted among outstanding hospital. This award will be bestowed to its members who share and live by the organization’s vision of leading, enabling, assisting, and protecting world class hospitals,” said Dr. Edgardo V. Salud, chairman of PHA Awards Committee on his opening remarks.

“It is PHA’s hope and expectations that much will be learned from the best practices of those who have received their recognition through these initiatives,” Dr. Salud continued.

Throughout the year, PHA seeks to recognize the three coveted recognitions, namely: the Most Outstanding Hospital Award, the Most Outstanding Chapter, and the Most Outstanding Council Award with thorough evaluation and assessment.

The judging was based on the different categories such as Corporate Social Responsibility, Excellence in Governance, Accreditations, Infection Control, Disaster Preparedness, Green Hospital Initiative, Social and Sports Development Program, Staff Meetings, Safety and Patient Care, Continuity of Care, Patient Engagement and Education, and Transparency in reporting Sentinel Events of adverse reactions.

Through a point system by the jury composed of hospital experts and consultants, the qualifiers are judged and examined carefully.

“Everything is geared on excellence in healthcare, but you always start with the governance. From patient, staff, and neighboring community, the jury will see on how you handle them. So, we want to see how the hospital in the community is,” Dr. Salud explained.

Commitment to Healthcare Excellence

Within just a year, under the leadership of its new Chairman, Dr. Potenciano “Yong” Larrazabal, III, the hospital has been upgrading remarkably in response to the patients’ healthcare and wellness needs.

With its continuous commitment to compassion, quality, and innovation, CebuDoc embarked to brand new perspective in healthcare through the opening of its Wellness Complex and Centers kicked off by the Center for Aesthetics and Laser, Concierge Office, and to be followed by Center for Hyperbaric Medicine, Center for Dental Care and among other developments – additional parking spaces.

“They can expect better facilities and better services. That’s our goal. Our goal is really perfection and of course, for the general well-being of the patient; everything that we can make better for the patient, we will do it,” Dr. Yong Larrazabal said.

Dr. Larrazabal also emphasized that the award will be the motivation of CebuDoc to be better and deliver better experience for the patients not only for CebuDoc but for all member hospitals of CebuDoc Group.

“It makes me even more inspired to strive even harder to improve, not only for CDUH but for the rest of the hospital group as well. It inspires me more to gather more ideas and to implement plans that we have talked about,” Dr. Larrazabal added.

Aspiring to Inspire

Despite fast paced competition in healthcare industry, CebuDoc is still grounded to its values of extending quality service and reaching out to the community through joining and organizing medical missions.

Also, over a hundred thousand of lives has already benefited from the hospital’s Charity Service Programs and Medical Missions for the past few years. With its affiliate hospitals, the number is still growing to continue to reach out to more communities and give them the quality healthcare that every Filipino deserves.

These programs have not just earned an award but also inspired the members and every employee of CebuDoc Group to continuously improve and deliver excellent healthcare to the community.

“Congratulations to the people working with me and behind me. This wouldn’t be possible without you guys. This is a team effort. From cleaner to nurses, to the people in the corporate team, to the governance board, everyone is involved here. Congratulations not only to me but to everyone else. My success is your success,” Dr. Larrazabal added.

“We hope that CebuDoc will be an example for other hospitals to follow,” Dr. Salud concluded.