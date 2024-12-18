Drunk man throws a tantrum, stabs dog and chicken in Cebu City

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | December 18,2024 - 06:30 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man from Cebu City landed in jail after he allegedly threw a tantrum and stabbed a dog and chicken while under the influence of alcohol last Saturday, December 14.

The suspect, 39-year-old alias “Teo,” is now detained at the custodial facility of the Inayawan Police Station.

Teo was arrested in Sitio Cacao, Brgy.Kinasang-an, Cebu City over the weekend.

READ MORE:

Cebu City: Drunk man hacks colleague with bolo, gets stabbed

Cebu City home invasion: 6 men stab, wound 2 brothers, steal cash

Man stabbed dead in Manila

According to him, he came from a drinking session on the day of the incident and was heading to his house in the barangay.

Teo claimed that on his way home, he met a dog which barked and ran after him.

Surprised by this, he then stabbed the animal and continued on his walk home.

However, he was allegedly attacked for the second time by a chicken that was left unattended by its owner, Teo’s cousin.

Teo said that the chicken pecked him, which startled him and drove him to also stab the animal.

Investigation by personnel of the Inayawan Police Station showed that a concerned citizen reported to barangay tanods after seeing a man carrying a sharp weapon and causing residents to fear for their safety.

Barangay tanods then responded to the area and promptly took custody of Teo. They also recovered from his possession a a sharp weapon estimated to be around 12 inches long.

After his arrest, Teo has reportedly apologized profusely to his cousin for his actions which happened while he was then throwing a tantrum.

Despite the owners of the wounded dog and fighting cock not filing a complaint against Teo, police will be the one to file criminal charges against him.

The suspect will be facing charges of violation of illegal possession of a bladed weapon.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP