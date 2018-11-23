Cebu is pilot area for modernized PUVs

Cebu City is chosen as a pilot area for the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) program on modernizing public utility vehicles (PUVs).

At least 40 modernized e-Buses are expected to start their operations as soon as the city government will identify its routes.

Some of the buses were showcased earlier this morning at Plaza Sugbo, right in front of the Cebu City Hall.

Each bus can carry a total of 34 passengers. It has a 24-seating capacity and can accommodate 10 more standing passengers.

Councilor Eugenio Gabuya Jr., the vice-chairperson of the council’s committee on environment, energy, transportation, communication, and other utilities, said the private firm who owned the buses has already secured a franchise from the Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB)