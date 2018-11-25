UV SBP falters in Milo SBP Passerelle nationals

THE University of the Visayas’ (UV) SBP squad gave the powerhouse La Salle Greenhills all they got before faltering down the stretch, 50-53, in the National Finals of the 33rd SBP Passerelle Twin Tournament backed by Milo on Saturday at the University of the Assumption in San Fernando, Pampanga.

UV was behind by two, 38-40, at the start of the fourth when La Salle pulled away with an 11-0 run sparked by a triple by Andre Minas to lead, 51-38.

But UV fought back starting with consecutive triples from Marc Abangan and two straight baskets from Kent Clark Castro to trim the deficit to one, 50-51, 1:07 to go.

However, La Salle did not flinched and pushed their lead back to three after Brian Hachuela grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back in to douse the UV comeback.

Minas and Hachuela each had 13 points to lead La Salle. Jan Mark Toring led UV in scoring with 10.

In other games in the SBP class, Corpus Christi beat International School for Better Beginnings, 59-39.

In the Passerelle division, Corpus Christi defeated St. Robert’s International Academy of Iloilo, 81-75, while National University crushed ISBB, 104-47.