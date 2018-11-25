For graduating USC belles, it’s the perfect ending

THE bonding, long bus rides, and habits are some of the few things that graduating players of the University of San Carlos (USC) Women’s Volleyball team will be missing.

Playing their final game yesterday, which the Lady Warriors won against the University of San Jose- Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars for the Cesafi women’s title, USC’s Julia Garcia, Rhea Fuentes, Christa Gonzales, Cris Jezza Estose, and the Cesafi Most Valuable Player Rosemarie Malagar, said winning the title was a fitting ending to their Cesafi careers.

But, it will also be sad knowing some of them won’t be joining the team next year.

But not all of them are ready to leave just yet.

Their libero Estose and opposite attacker Fuentes have plans to stick around a little more.

Estose plans to take up her second course while Fuentes will be taking up her Masters on Financial Management.

Both plan to enroll in the same school and play for the same team next season.

The other three, Gonzales, Garcia and Malagar will go their separate ways from the team.

“Surprisingly, I can say that aside from perseverance, it takes so much patience to work on getting what you really wanted,” Garcia told Cebu Daily News upon asked what is the most important value she gained from playing volleyball.

“God holds the time. And you just have to continue fighting until His right timing arrives,” she added.

Garcia’s statement was then echoed by Gonzales saying, “I get irritated a lot if I can barely receive balls during a game. But as time pass by, through the sport, I was able to manage such behaviors.”

For Fuentes, coach Grace Antigua played an important role in their success this year.

“We are women, so most of us are soft-hearted but that was changed after coach Grace told us to be strong and never be afraid.”

“Second is time management and it is the most relevant for me. It taught me how to handle things alike and disregard any pressures,” she added.