Cebu to host National Youth Day

The Archdiocese of Cebu will be hosting the National Youth Day on April 23, 2019, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma announced on Sunday at the sidelines of the celebration of the feast of the solemnity Christ the King.

“This activity shows that here in Cebu we long for peace and happiness,” said Palma.

The prelate launched the Year of the Youth during the celebration at the Fuente Osmeña circle, as the Catholic Church closed the Year of the Clergy.

At least 4,000 people including youth representatives from the various parishes in the archdiocese joined the procession of the Holy Host from the Fuente Osmeña Circle to the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

Palma, in his homily, said that the Year of the Youth is an opportunity for intergenerational relationship.

“Sometimes we think that the old and the youth are competing against each other. We are not. We are potential allies,” he said.

“We should not compete but we should complete each other for the development and for the good of the community,” he added.

According to the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), the celebration was generally peaceful.