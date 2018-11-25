Osmeña OKs transfer of Naga inmates to Cebu City jail

CEBU City Mayor Tomas Osmeña approved the request for the temporary transfer of the Naga City Jail inmates to the Cebu City Jail (CCJ) but imposed certain conditions on the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

Osmeña said that the inmates are welcome to stay at the CCJ Female Dormitory in Barangay Kalunasan while the Naga City government works on measures to stabilize the slope towering behind the two-story jail facility.

According to Councilor Dave Tumulak, Osmeña wants the BJMP to ensure the safety of the inmates during their transport to the CCJ.

Tumulak said that the 495 inmates of the Naga City Jail will have to be transported 26 kilometers to the CCJ Dormitory.

“We want to prioritize the safety of the inmates that’s why the mayor also asked for augmentation of BJMP guards in the Female Dormitory while the Naga inmates occupy the facility,” said Tumulak.

“Dili angay mabalaka ang nagpuyo ngadto sa Kalunasan kay mapun-an man ang atong guards uban sa mga inmates. (The residents of Kalunasan should not be worried because there will be augmentation of guards with the accomodation of the inmates),” he added.

Mayor Osmeña also specifically requested the BJMP to contribute to the cost of utilities such as electricity and water while the Naga inmates are detained there.

The Naga City government, in a press briefing earlier this month, already committed a daily meal allowance of P20 per inmate.

Meanwhile, the present occupants of the Female dormitory will be transferred to the newly constructed building within the CCJ compound.

“The BJMP has found our city jail a suitable facility to accommodate the Naga inmates because we actually have the space,” said Tumulak.

Tumulak said that the Naga inmates are expected to arrive first week of December and will stay in the CCJ until March 2019.

Outgoing Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP-7) Regional Director Arnold Buenacosa said all measures are in place for the transfer of the inmates.

“Si Councilor Dave [Tumulak], siya ‘yung kumakausap sa akin on the matter. Nakaplantsa na po ‘yan doon sa contigency plan,” Buenacosa said in a phone interview with Cebu Daily News.

Buenacosa, who reported to the BJMP national headquarters in Manila yesterday, said he already left necessary instructions to the incoming director through their operations officer regarding the Naga City Jail.

“May instruction na po ako doon sa incoming RD na tutukan ‘yung Naga [City Jail]. Nasa contingency plan na po ‘yun. Nothing to worry about the security procedure,” Buenacosa said.