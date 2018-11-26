‘Modernized’ jeeps to ply city streets Tuesday

About 40 units of modernized public utility jeepneys (PUJs) will start traversing the roads of Cebu City on Tuesday, November 27.

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) Director Martin Delgra launched the new vehicles on Monday, saying some drivers already received Provisional Authority (PA) for them to use the vehicles.

The routes for the new vehicles are from Cebu City Hall to IT park via Robinsons Galleria, and Cebu Business Park, vice versa; and from R. Duterte street to Sykes via Fuente Osmeña, Ramos St., D. Jakosalem St. and Cebu Business Park, vice versa.

Lawyer Vigor Mendoza said they will conduct a two-day training for the drivers.